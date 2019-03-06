Live music bar, restaurant to fill vacant Cheli's Chili Bar location in Downtown Detroit

A new bar and restaurant with a live music focus will take over the old Cheli's Chili Bar in Downtown Detroit.

Tin Roof and Olympia announced that Tin Roof will join The District Detroit. Tin Roof will be located at 47 East Adams, formerly occupied by Cheli's Chili Bar.

“Detroit is such a great city with a great musical heritage and it has been on our radar for a long time,” said Bob Franklin, CEO of Tin Roof. “We know this is the right time and we could not be happier with the location near Comerica Park, Ford Field and the historic Fox Theatre in The District Detroit.”

Part of Tin Roof’s goal is to create opportunities for its crew and musicians, while creating a unique atmosphere for those who love live music, good food and a fun time. Live music can be expected frequently, both indoors and on the rooftop deck.

"With additions like Tin Roof, this is a very exciting time for the city and for The District Detroit,” said Travis Arbogast, Vice President of Development at Olympia Development of Michigan. “It is very rewarding to attract a wide variety of exciting and successful businesses like Tin Roof.”

The Original Tin Roof opened in 2002 near Nashville’s famed Music Row and gave musicians a place to play and a place to hang out when they weren’t on stage.

