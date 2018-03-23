LIVE STREAM: Gov. Snyder tours new Amazon fulfillment center in Livonia for grand opening

LIVONIA, Mich. - Livonia's new Amazon fulfillment center will hold a special grand opening and tour of its facilities on Friday morning.

Elected officials and community leaders, including Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, will take part in a tour of the Livonia center.

The tour will offer an inside look at Amazon technologies and the day-to-day processes.

The live stream will begin around 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

Operations began last fall for the Livonia Amazon center, which will house over 1,000 full-time employees who will pack and ship local orders.

Since 2016, Amazon has announced multiple facilities in Michigan including Livonia, Romulus, Brownstown Township and a corporate office in Detroit. That includes three fulfillment centers and one sortation center. Amazon will now employ 3,500 people in Michigan.

