LIVE STREAM: Michigan State University Board of Trustees meeting

Watch Michigan State University's Board of Trustees meeting live right here on Friday.

The agenda:

Research presentation on the mapping of wildfires

Revisions to Student Rights and Responsibilities

Revisions to Policy 03-17-09 (Discipline and Dismissal of Tenured Faculty)

Update on the launch of the 2019-20 academic year

This meeting comes a day after the university was fined a record $4.5 million in connection with the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. Provost June Youatt also resigned from her position right after Thursday's report was released.

The department released a long list of findings from its own investigation into the scandal that rocked the school, state and U.S. gymnastics world.

