LIVE STREAM: Michigan State University Board of Trustees meeting

Watch Michigan State University's Board of Trustees meeting live right here on Friday.
The agenda:
- Research presentation on the mapping of wildfires
- Revisions to Student Rights and Responsibilities
- Revisions to Policy 03-17-09 (Discipline and Dismissal of Tenured Faculty)
- Update on the launch of the 2019-20 academic year
This meeting comes a day after the university was fined a record $4.5 million in connection with the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. Provost June Youatt also resigned from her position right after Thursday's report was released.
The department released a long list of findings from its own investigation into the scandal that rocked the school, state and U.S. gymnastics world.
