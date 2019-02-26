LIVE VIDEO: Large fire burns in Auburn Hills

A large fire is burning at a storage facility in Auburn Hills.
The fire is at the US Farathane facility near I-75 and University Drive. Firefighters are working to control the flames.
The flames appear to be contained to a fenced-in area outside the US Farathane building. Workers have been evacuated from the adjacent building.
No injuries have been reported.
Dozens of drivers on I-75 reported the flames and plume of thick, black smoke.
The facility is located at 2700 High Meadow Circle, just south of University Drive.
US Farathane is a plastics manufacturing company.
