Livernois median to be removed, replaced by streetscape in Detroit's Avenue of Fashion

DETROIT - Detroit's Avenue of Fashion along Livernois Avenue near the Ferndale border is teeming with new shops and businesses, and on Wednesday a big step was taken to improve the new hot spot.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday that the median in the middle of Livernois Avenue is being removed and will be replaced by a streetscape.

The median made drivers crazy because it prevented them from making a left turn, keeping customers from the vibrant business district.

Wider sidewalks will allow for outdoor dining and make the area more open and appealing, Duggan said.

Owners of small businesses that line the section of Livernois are pleased with the plan.

You can watch Shawn Ley's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.