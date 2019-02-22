Livingston County church vandalized twice in 3 days

A church in Howell was vandalized on Feb. 19 and Feb. 22, 2019. (WDIV)

HOWELL, Mich. - Over the course of a few days, a Livingston County church was vandalized twice.

According to a Facebook post, the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Hacker Road in Howell, just north of M-59, was vandalized late Tuesday night. Another Facebook post from the church claims more vandalism occurred just before 1 a.m. Friday.

The church said surveillance video from Friday's incident showed a slender man between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet tall deface a wall on the church. He is said to be driving a subcompact car.

Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 517-546-2440 or the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church's parish office at 517-546-7200.

The investigation is ongoing.

