Livonia mayor says he has Parkinson's disease, won't seek re-election

LIVONIA, Mich. - Livonia Mayor Dennis Wright said Thursday that he won't seek re-election because he wants to focus more on his health.

Wright has Parkinson’s disease, a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement.

He was elected in 2015 and started his term in 2016. Prior to being elected as mayor, he served as the city treasurer for eight years.

“I’m very proud of my years of service to the city and I look forward to more accomplishments in the months ahead,” Wright said. “However, I do not want to commit to four more years, knowing that I will need to focus more on my health.”

Wright used to own Wright's Hardware in Livonia.

He has served in many volunteer roles over the years, such as coach, director and president of the Livonia Junior Athletic League. He also was a founding member of Livonia Kids & Families.

“Livonia is fortunate to have the dedicated leadership team and hardworking employees that deliver services here every day,” Wright said. “And our community is very appreciative. That has made my job very rewarding.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.