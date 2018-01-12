Livonia police seek assistance identifying purse snatcher

LIVONIA, Mich. - Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a woman who may have stolen a purse from another woman on Saturday.

According to authorities, the theft occurred at the Salvation Army located on Plymouth Road. The culprit then attempted to use credit cards found inside the stolen purse at the CVS pharmacy near 5 Mile and Newburgh roads and the Walgreens pharmacy near 8 Mile and Merriman roads, police said.

Authorities believe that she has been involved in several other thefts in the area and are asking anyone who may know the identity of the woman to contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2324. You may remain anonymous.

