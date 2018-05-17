Livonia tailor accused of inappropriately touching men during fittings for work uniforms

LIVONIA, Mich. - A tailor in Livonia is accused of sexually assaulting men while fitting them for work uniforms and is expected to be arraigned on new charges Thursday.

Majed Mohamad Wazni, 57, of Dearborn, faces seven new counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He previously was arraigned on two separate counts in March

Wazni was a tailor at Allie Bros. Uniforms at 20295 Middlebelt Road.

According to authorities, Wazni inappropriately touched the men while they were being fitted for their work uniforms. Allie Bros. Uniforms provides services for the public safety employees, postal services and the hospitality industry.

The new charges stem for alleged incidents between March 30 and April 9. The alleged victims were between 33 and 69 years old.

Authorities say the previous charges stem from incidents in February.

