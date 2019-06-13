A message from Rhonda Walker as she recovers from surgery

Ahhhhh June. My absolute favorite month of the year. I literally look forward to it all fall, winter and even spring!

The trees fully bloomed, the grass plush and green, the colorful flowers, blue skies, 80 degree temps, outdoor patio dining and my favorite hobby, golf. I love the start of Michigan summers.

So what timing for life to lay a speed bump right in front of me. I’m looking forward to being back to full speed in a few weeks and get back to work and enjoying summer, but in the meantime, I’m taking a short medical leave to heal and recuperate from surgery.

Many thanks for the thoughtful calls, texts, emails and social media comments inquiring about my absence, it has been incredibly touching to get your messages.

I am doing really well in my recovery and just need a little more time for my body to fully heal and I’ll be right back in the saddle with my awesome Local 4 Morning Team.

I seriously can’t wait for the day, as a very active person that keeps a calendar packed with commitments, this slower pace is a tough adjustment.

I am so thankful for all my Local 4 colleagues that have been covering for me, and I look forward to getting back to work and back to my busy life in a few weeks.

In the meantime, don’t hesitate to send me ideas of how to pass the time without going completely stir crazy!

Hugs,

Rhonda

