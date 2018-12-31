Local veteran, die-hard Lions fan one of six national finalists for Ford Hall of Fans

DETROIT - Ford Motor Company and the Pro Football Hall of Fame are looking for the most dedicated NFL fan in the country.

There are six national finalists for the Ford Hall of Fans, and one of them is a local Detroit Lions believer.

Michael Banks is a veteran and a police officer at the Detroit Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Banks' favorite player, Barry Sanders, personally let Banks know he was one of the six finalists for the Ford Hall of Fame.

"You don't understand. Barry Sanders is my favorite football player of all time," Banks said. "It was like an out-of-body experience to meet Barry Sanders."

Banks said he's a glass-half-full type of guy, and it takes that kind of optimism to be a Lions fan. A season ticket holder for many years, Banks is serious when he believes next year is the Lions' turn to win the Super Bowl.

"I believe it in my heart," Banks said. "As a Lions fan, as a Marine -- everything that's in me. I believe it in my heart that we are that close."

Now it's up to Metro Detroit and Lions fans everywhere to vote for Banks and put him in the Ford Hall of Fans. He competes against die-hard fans for the Steelers, Colts, Cowboys, Broncos and Dolphins.

You can vote for Banks at the Ford Hall of Fans' official website here.



