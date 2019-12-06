Claddagh Irish pub in Livonia closes after 15 years

LIVONIA, Mich. – A once-popular Irish pub in Livonia is shutting down after 15 years.

The Claddagh restaurant and bar has been known for its authentic Irish meals, cocktails and beer. Situated in the College Park plaza next to Mitchell’s Fish Market on Haggerty Road, just north of 6 Mile Road, the pub was usually packed during sporting events.

But apparently things have not been going so well as management has decided to shut down the Livonia location as a “business decision,” Justin O’Driscoll, the operations director for Claddagh Irish Pubs, told Hometown Life.

They have another location in Lansing, which remains open.