Detroit man arrested for production, distribution and possession of child sexually abusive material

DETROIT – The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Livonia, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations announced the arrest of Detroit resident Nathanal Michael Pace on Friday.

Pace, 24, was arrested for the production, distribution and possession of child sexually abusive material.

In November, ICAC members became aware of Pace possessing and sharing child sexually abusive material online. An investigation coupled with the execution of a search warrant at his home led to several evidence items being seized.

The evidence revealed Pace was producing child sexually abusive material. Pace was arraigned Thursday at the U.S. District Court – Eastern District of Michigan, on three counts of production of child sexually abusive material, distribution of child sexually abusive material and possession of child sexually abusive material.

Pace has been turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

“Homeland Security Investigations will continue to fight child sexual exploitation as one of its highest priorities and aggressively target those who produce and distribute this kind of horrific material that traumatizes victims for the rest of their lives,” said Vance Callender, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge.