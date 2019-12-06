EPA investigating after potentially radioactive site collapses into Detroit River

DETROIT – The Environmental Protection Agency was on site in southwest Detroit Friday amid worries about a seawall collapse at a contaminated site along the Detroit River. The site used to be a manufacturing facility and is believed to be contaminated with uranium.

READ: Canadian officials call for investigation after potentially radioactive site collapses into Detroit River

The Sierra Club and other environmental groups have been sounding the alarm after the potentially radioactive site collapsed into the Detroit River. Detroit Bulk Storage collapsed Nov. 26, potentially sending Uranium and other contaminates into the Detroit River and the water supply.

The Sierra Club said the company didn’t tell state environmental officials about the incident.

“Why weren’t residents notified? Why didn’t the company notify authorities? So, we have a lot of questions,” Justin Onwenu with the Sierra Club said.

Friday government environmental officials were at the site and put up a drone to get a better look. Local 4 put up a drone Thursday to see the collapse and the impact.

A water intake facility for Detroit is at Water Works Park north of Belle Isle.

The Great Lakes Water Authority had this to say, “Because it is upstream of the site, there is no danger of any potential water quality issues for the collapse.”