No excessive radiation at Detroit River aggregate spill site

DETROIT – Michigan officials say no excessive radiation was detected in tests at an industrial site where construction aggregate material spilled into the Detroit River.

Staffers with the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy took radiological measurements Friday and sampled river water at the Detroit Bulk Storage property in southwest Detroit.

The release of crushed limestone happened Nov. 26 when part of a seawall collapsed. Officials say the spill isn’t expected to pose any danger to drinking water quality.

Not everyone is happy about how state regulators have responded to the spill. Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib says it is alarming the collapse wasn’t revealed until a week after it happened. She also called on the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to let the public know what was spilled into the water as soon as possible.