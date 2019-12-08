Man shot twice by Macomb County gas station clerk after hitting employee with bottle

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after being shot two times at a Macomb County gas station.

It happened just before 8:15 p.m. at the Mobil gas station near the intersection of Hall and Heydenreich roads.

According to authorities, a man entered the gas station and struck the clerk over the head with a bottle. The employee shot the man twice in the abdomen.

Police said the man was conscious when he was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The clerk was also checked out medically.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.