Officials: Man charged after being shot at Macomb County gas station while attacking clerks with liquor bottle

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man who was shot several times inside a Macomb County gas station while he attacked the clerks with a liquor bottle has been charged in the case, officials said.

What happened

Officials said a 30-year-old Shelby Township man entered the Mobil gas station at Hall and Heydenreich roads in Macomb Township around 8:10 p.m. Saturday.

The man walked toward two store clerks behind the counter, grabbed a liquor bottle and started to assault them with it, according to authorities.

One of the clerks pulled out a gun and shot the man, stopping the attack, officials said.

Police said the clerk -- a 28-year-old man from Macomb Township -- holds a valid concealed pistol license.

The other clerk is a 34-year-old man from Macomb Township, police said.

Man charged

Authorities took the Shelby Township man into custody and transported him to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen, neck, left chest, right armpit and head, officials said.

He has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, officials announced Tuesday.

He is stable at the hospital but isn’t able to communicate at this time, police said.

Clerks treated

Officials said the 28-year-old clerk was also take to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was later released.

The 34-year-old clerk was treated at the scene, according to officials.

Police said there’s no known relationship between the clerks and the alleged attacker.

Macomb County deputies said they had been called to a business on Hall Road in Macomb Township earlier Saturday because the same man was acting suspicious. He was asked to leave and complied, police said. He had not committed any crimes at that location, according to authorities.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.