UAW members ratify contract with Fiat Chrysler

DETROIT – UAW-FCA members ratified a 2019 Collective Bargaining Agreement by overall 71 percent, the UAW announced Wednesday.

“Every full-time production employee currently at FCA will be at top rate by the end of this four-year agreement,” said Cindy Estrada, UAW Vice President and Director of the UAW FCA Department. “All temporary workers now have a defined pathway to full time and top pay as well.”

In a release, the UAW said the “agreement provides a pathway for temporary and full-time workers to top pay; creates parity on full-time worker health care; adds coverage for prescription drug costs for temporary workers; includes a signing bonus and wages that are consistent with pattern; and adds $4.5 billion in new investment in addition to the previously announced $4.5 billion investment that includes a new Detroit plant.”

The contract includes an economic package of a $9,000 per full-time member signing bonus, performance bonuses, two 3 percent annual raises and two 4 percent lump-sum payments and holds the line on out-of-pocket health care costs, according to the UAW.

“It is not easy in pattern bargaining to be the final Detroit 3 contract,” said UAW President Rory Gamble. “It means a much longer period of negotiating. Our negotiating team at the UAW and those local national negotiators were able to keep pattern and consequently negotiate a contract that will lift many lives during the life cycle of this contract. They are to be congratulated for their focus and perseverance.”