Former Utica Eisenhower High School band director facing criminal sexual conduct charges

UTICA, Mich. – A longtime band director at Eisenhower High School in Utica has been charged with child sexual abuse.

He is accused of sending emails to a student that, over the course of several months, “escalated to an inappropriate and sexual nature,” according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Christopher Traskal, 42, has been charged with one count of sexual abusive activity and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. Both charges are 20-year felonies.

He is also accused of befriending a middle school student and sexually assaulting her when she was in high school. He is facing two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

“We were very surprised and, of course, disappointed,” a community member said.

Traskal had been employed by the district for 18 years. He resigned from his position in October.

Utica Community Schools released this statement in October:

“Our school district is following all district policies and procedures regarding personnel matters. The district does not publicly discuss personnel matters and works closely with law enforcement as part of any investigation. Individuals with information should contact our Human Resources department at 586-797-1130 or the police.”