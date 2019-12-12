Man caught on camera swiping package from porch of Allen Park home

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – A Ring camera caught a man swiping a package from the porch of an Allen Park home Wednesday.

Video shows the man pulling into the driveway of the house on Reeck Road, near Moore Avenue, in a gold car at 1:20 p.m.

He walks up to the house, takes the package and drives away. The man was wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact police at 313-386-7800.