Train cars derail, fall over near Clark Avenue in Detroit

DETROIT – More than a dozen train cars have derailed near Clark Avenue just north of Toledo Street in Detroit.

Video shows about 15 cars derailed along a track curve. Police said five of the cars, the tankers, contain hazardous materials, prompting a HAZMAT response.

Police said there are no injuries to report.

The railroad company, Canadian National Railway (CN), released this statement explaining there were no dangerous goods involved in the derailment, which is in contrast to what police said about the HAZMAT response:

“CN crews are responding to an incident involving a CN train that occurred this morning in South-West Detroit. Preliminary information indicates that approximately 15 railcars derailed in multiple positions shutting down vehicular traffic on Scotten Ave. At this time, there are no injuries, no fires and no loaded railcars carrying dangerous goods reported to be involved. CN would like to thank first responders present at the scene of the incident and would also like to apologize for the inconvenience caused. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation."

Train cars derailed Dec. 12, 2019 near Clark Avenue in Detroit.

Several train cars derailed Dec. 12, 2019 near Clark Avenue in Detroit.