Train derailment on Detroit’s southwest side prompts HAZMAT situation

DETROIT – More than a dozen train cars have derailed near Clark Avenue just north of Toledo Street in Detroit.

Video shows about 15 cars derailed along a track curve. Police said five of the cars, the tankers, contain hazardous materials, prompting a HAZMAT response.

Officials from the Detroit Fire Department claim there is no danger to the public as crews investigate the situation.

“They don’t really pose any danger,” said DFD deputy commissioner Dave Fornell.

The railroad company, Canadian National Railway, said the majority of the cars were transferring new automobiles. Detroit fire officials claim five train cars contained some kind of residue that could be considered hazardous materials.

“There isn’t any danger,” Fornell said. “There are five cars that had hazardous materials, but they are now empty.”

Police said there are no injuries to report.

The investigation is ongoing.

Canadian National Railway released the following statement:

“Canadian National crews are responding to an incident involving a Canadian National train that occurred this morning in South-West Detroit. Preliminary information indicates that approximately 15 railcars derailed in multiple positions shutting down vehicular traffic on Scotten Ave. At this time, there are no injuries, no fires and no loaded railcars carrying dangerous goods reported to be involved. Canadian National would like to thank first responders present at the scene of the incident and would also like to apologize for the inconvenience caused. The cause of the derailment is still under investigation."