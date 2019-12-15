Meeting to take place on Harsens Island Sunday afternoon following dock collapse

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A meeting is scheduled to take place on Harsens Island Sunday afternoon following the dock collapse that has prevented cars from getting on and off the island.

The 3 p.m. meeting is at the Harsen’s Island Lions Club and will focus on ferry rates. Meanwhile, construction crews continue repair work.

The ferry out to Harsens Island has been restricted to pedestrian traffic since Wednesday’s dock collapse. But officials were hoping the dock could re-open to cars this weekend.

