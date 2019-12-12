Harsens Island ferry service disrupted after dock collapses, crane takes out power lines

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A dock that collapsed and a crane that took out power lines led to a chaotic night for those living on Harsens Island.

When the dock for the ferry collapsed it left a lot of people on the island stranded. Despite the problems, the ferry managed to get people across to their homes -- but their vehicles were left behind.

The entire area was cleared out until DTE could get to the scene and take care of arcing downed power lines. People sat in their cars, waiting for hours to see if they would be able to even get home at all.

The line was packed to get on the ferry Wednesday night.

After the power line was handled, those waiting were told there would be limited service. While cars cannot make it across to the island, there are plans in place if there is a medical or law enforcement emergency. An EMT was sent across on the ferry and will stay on the island overnight.

“We have either one by boat, or through our fire department that we can get over there for an emergency. Or, if it’s a serious emergency, we have already made the proper calls with Coast Guard and they are standing by as well as MSP’s airship,” Clay Township police Chief Mike Koach said.