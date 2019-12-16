34ºF

Getting or gifting Roku digital media player? Add the WDIV-Local 4 channel

WDIV-Local 4 Roku channel

You might be cutting the cable cord, but don’t cut out your No. 1 local Detroit news source.

The WDIV-Local 4 channel is available for you to add on any Roku media player -- just search Local 4.

  • Watch local news live at the regularly scheduled times.
  • Find local news segments organized in special sections on demand.
  • Stay up-to-date and prepared with the latest weather forecast.
  • Find special segments you may have otherwised missed.

You can stay informed and top of the region’s top news through your Roku over-the-top media service. Of course, it’s free and easy to use!

Watch Local 4 News on demand:

WDIV-Local 4 Roku channel

Watch the latest Local 4 Defenders investigative reports on demand:

WDIV-Local 4 Roku channel

Catch some of the segments you might have otherwise missed:

WDIV-Local 4 Roku channel

You can even listen to our newest podcasts right on your TV:

WDIV-Local 4 Roku channel

