Getting or gifting Roku digital media player? Add the WDIV-Local 4 channel
You might be cutting the cable cord, but don’t cut out your No. 1 local Detroit news source.
The WDIV-Local 4 channel is available for you to add on any Roku media player -- just search Local 4.
- Watch local news live at the regularly scheduled times.
- Find local news segments organized in special sections on demand.
- Stay up-to-date and prepared with the latest weather forecast.
- Find special segments you may have otherwised missed.
You can stay informed and top of the region’s top news through your Roku over-the-top media service. Of course, it’s free and easy to use!
Watch Local 4 News on demand:
Watch the latest Local 4 Defenders investigative reports on demand:
Catch some of the segments you might have otherwise missed:
You can even listen to our newest podcasts right on your TV:
