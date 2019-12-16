Study finds E-cigarettes significantly raise risk of chronic lung disease

DETROIT – New research finds E-cigarettes significantly raise the risk of chronic lung disease. That is according to the first long term study on the health effects of vaping.

Researchers tracked more than 32,000 Americans over a three year period.

They found E-cigarette users increased their risk of asthma and emphysema by one-third regardless of other tobacco use.

The highest risk of lung disease was among people who smoked tobacco and vaped.