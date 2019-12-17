32ºF

AG William Barr to announce initiative to reduce violent crime in Detroit

Attorney General William Barr speaks with an Associated Press reporter onboard an aircraft en route to Cleveland, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, during a two-day trip to Ohio and Montana. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – U.S. Attorney General William Barr will be in Detroit on Wednesday to announce a new initiative to reduce violent crime.

Barr will be joined by:

  • Director Christopher Wray, Federal Bureau of Investigation
  • Acting Director Regina Lombardo, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
  • Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon, Drug Enforcement Administration
  • Director Donald W. Washington, United States Marshals Service
  • United States Attorney Matthew Schneider for the Eastern District of Michigan

The announcement will take place at The United States Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Michigan at 2:30 p.m.

