AG William Barr to announce initiative to reduce violent crime in Detroit

DETROIT – U.S. Attorney General William Barr will be in Detroit on Wednesday to announce a new initiative to reduce violent crime.

Barr will be joined by:

Director Christopher Wray, Federal Bureau of Investigation

Acting Director Regina Lombardo, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon, Drug Enforcement Administration

Director Donald W. Washington, United States Marshals Service

United States Attorney Matthew Schneider for the Eastern District of Michigan

The announcement will take place at The United States Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Michigan at 2:30 p.m.