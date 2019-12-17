AG William Barr to announce initiative to reduce violent crime in Detroit
DETROIT – U.S. Attorney General William Barr will be in Detroit on Wednesday to announce a new initiative to reduce violent crime.
Barr will be joined by:
- Director Christopher Wray, Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Acting Director Regina Lombardo, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
- Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon, Drug Enforcement Administration
- Director Donald W. Washington, United States Marshals Service
- United States Attorney Matthew Schneider for the Eastern District of Michigan
The announcement will take place at The United States Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Michigan at 2:30 p.m.
