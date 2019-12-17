Ford investing $1.45 billion, adding 3,000 jobs at two Detroit-area plants

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor Company announced Tuesday its plans to invest $1.45 billion and add hundreds of jobs at two southeastern Michigan plants.

Ford is adding 2,700 new direct jobs in the next three years at its manufacturing facility in Wayne.

Ford is adding 300 new direct jobs at its Dearborn manufacturing site.

Ford is working to support production of its new pickups, SUVs, electric and autonomous vehicles. In order to do this, the automaker said it will invest $750 million and add 2,700 new direct jobs in the next three years at its manufacturing facility in Wayne. That’s where it will build the new Ford Bronco and a new Ford Ranger. The investment will also go toward a new modification center to support autonomous vehicles and other vehicles.

Ford also said it will invest about $700 million and add 300 new direct jobs at its Dearborn manufacturing site to support production of the new Ford F-150, F-150 hybrid and the all-electric F-150, including battery assembly.

Hiring will begin next year.

UAW President Rory Gamble said this is a “direct result” of the 2019 collective bargaining process between the union and Ford.

“The UAW is proud of Ford’s commitment to manufacturing in the United States and in Michigan,” said. “This is a direct result of the 2019 collective bargaining process, providing additional jobs – and job security – for UAW members in Southeast Michigan."

In the 2019 UAW-Ford contract, Ford pledged to invest $6 billion in its U.S. factories, creating or retaining 8,500 jobs.

The Ford Bronco, meanwhile, will be revealed in the spring of 2020.

