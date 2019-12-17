Prosecutor asks Warren police to interview more people for hazing investigation at De La Salle High School

WARREN, Mich. – The St. Clair County Prosecutor is asking Warren police to interview more people in connection to the hazing investigation at De La Salle High School.

Also, the school was put on lockdown Tuesday because of a bomb threat, one day after the school’s football coach was fired.

“They asked the Warren Police Department, our detectives, to go and talk to other individuals at the school,” said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Dwyer said the investigation involving hazing allegations at De La Salle may not be over just yet.

“I can tell you that we are working with the St. Clair County Prosecutor on the case since it went from Macomb County Prosecutor to St. Clair County Prosecutor. They have a series of questions that they’re requesting that we ask those people,” Dwyer said.

The school has been in the spotlight for weeks now, beginning with hazing allegations involving certain football players at the school. Then, a new lawsuit was filed against the school on behalf of the three students suspended from De La Salle.

Several parents said they support the school.

“I stand behind them and they’re making decisions to keep our boys safe,” Karen Gangola said.