Warren De La Salle on lockdown after protest misconstrued as bomb threat, police say
Planned protest supports students suspended in football hazing investigation
WARREN, Mich. – Warren De La Salle is on lockdown after a planned protest was misconstrued as a bomb threat, police said.
Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said there was a planned protest at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in support of the three De La Salle students who were suspended as part of the investigation into a football hazing incident.
Dwyer said police responded to the school but don’t consider the threat credible.
