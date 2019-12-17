28ºF

Warren De La Salle on lockdown after protest misconstrued as bomb threat, police say

Planned protest supports students suspended in football hazing investigation

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

WARREN, Mich. – Warren De La Salle is on lockdown after a planned protest was misconstrued as a bomb threat, police said.

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said there was a planned protest at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in support of the three De La Salle students who were suspended as part of the investigation into a football hazing incident.

Dwyer said police responded to the school but don’t consider the threat credible.

