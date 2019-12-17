Warren De La Salle on lockdown after protest misconstrued as bomb threat, police say

WARREN, Mich. – Warren De La Salle is on lockdown after a planned protest was misconstrued as a bomb threat, police said.

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said there was a planned protest at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in support of the three De La Salle students who were suspended as part of the investigation into a football hazing incident.

Dwyer said police responded to the school but don’t consider the threat credible.