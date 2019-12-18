Man charged in Detroit arson that killed woman’s pet dog

DETROIT – Marion Scruggs, 39, was charged Sunday in connection with the arson of a Detroit home that killed a dog.

According to authorities, just before 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, fire crews were called to a home in the 17100 block of Trinity Street. Fire fighters found two dogs inside -- one was alert and one was unconscious. Police said authorities tried to revive the the unconscious dog, but it did not survive.

Police believe the woman in the home had an argument with Scruggs and he deliberately set fire to the woman’s home.

Scruggs was charged with second degree arson and second degree killing/torturing of an animal. He received a $75,000/10% bond and is expected to return to court Dec. 27.