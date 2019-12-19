Harsens Island residents voice concerns over flooding, increased ferry prices

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents packed the Clay Township City Hall on Wednesday to voice concerns about Harsens Island flooding and ferry costs.

“The areas that are really getting pounded, it seems like who cares? I just don’t understand,” a resident said.

Residents are also concerned about increased ferry prices.

RELATED: The complicated history of Harsens Island

“That’s ridiculous. Who took into consideration the income levels of the people on the island?" another resident said.

Neighbors were at the city hall for more than three hours. Many demanded answers after the ferry recently temporarily shut down for vehicle traffic.

There is one possible solution -- to build a bridge.

“It’s an international bridge company. It’s the same people that own the Ambassador Bridge, and they’re looking into a possibility of a bridge span over to Harsens island," said Clay Township Supervisor Artie Bryson.

When asked if that was a good idea, Bryson said, “The Clay Township stance is we just want any, a good, reliable and sustainable mode of transportation, to the island.”