CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Harsens Island ferry service will resume at 6 p.m. Monday for cars and light trucks, Local 4 and ClickOndetroit have confirmed with police.

The dock collapsed and a crane took out power lines on the island last week, leaving many residents stranded.

It has been only open to pedestrians, leaving vehicles stranded on the island. Frustrated residents packed a Sunday meeting on the island.

“This is my home. This is where I live,” said Leah Rex. “I’m not getting off the island. They need to fix it.”

Ferry service will resume Monday evening after repairs were made to the dock.

