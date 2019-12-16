Harsens Island ferry service will resume at 6 p.m. Monday
Service to resume for cars and light trucks after dock repaired
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Harsens Island ferry service will resume at 6 p.m. Monday for cars and light trucks, Local 4 and ClickOndetroit have confirmed with police.
The dock collapsed and a crane took out power lines on the island last week, leaving many residents stranded.
It has been only open to pedestrians, leaving vehicles stranded on the island. Frustrated residents packed a Sunday meeting on the island.
“This is my home. This is where I live,” said Leah Rex. “I’m not getting off the island. They need to fix it.”
Ferry service will resume Monday evening after repairs were made to the dock.
