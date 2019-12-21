Michigan breweries craft special releases to help beer delivery driver after brain tumor discovery

DETROIT – Breweries across Michigan and beyond banded together after a tumor was discovered on a beer delivery driver’s brain.

Noah Baker had a seizure on Oct. 30, his 28th birthday. The seizure led doctors to a cancerous brain tumor that likely borders his speech centers.

Baker spent time in the hospital and is scheduled to have brain surgery at the end of the month.

M4 CIC, the beer wholesaler Baker works for, asked the breweries it works with to help. A number of breweries are now releasing “Beers for Noah,” with all proceeds going to Baker.

Detroit’s Batch Brewing Company is currently brewing a fresh batch of O.P.G. Milkshake DIPA that will raise money for Baker’s medical costs.

Ascension Brewing Company in Novi has released a beer named Noah, and Milford-based River’s Edge Brewing Co. added a new twist -- maple syrup -- to one of Baker’s favorite beers, Dirty Frank. The new brew is called Noah’s Dirty Maple.

Each year, the Drafting Table Brewing Company in Wixom picks a nonprofit to support on Christmas Eve. The brewery selected Baker to receive a portion of this year’s proceeds.

Several out-of-state breweries also got involved. California’s Mikkeller Brewing San Diego stepped in to help with the release of its Treaty of Friendship, and Prairie Artisan Ales in Oklahoma is joining the cause with Seasick Crocodile.

Other breweries expected to help with beer releases over the next few months include Brew Detroit, City Built Brewing Company, Ellison Brewery and Spirits and Speciation Artisan Ales.

A GoFundMe page has also been created to raise money.