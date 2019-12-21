Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg opens Detroit campaign office

DETROIT – Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg visited Detroit to open a campaign office Saturday.

After spending millions of dollars in political advertisements, Bloomberg made his first visit to the Motor City and met with local business owners.

Topics of conversation included how he plans to redevelop urban America and the importance in education.

While in Michigan, Bloomberg addressed President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks about late Rep. John Dingell in Battle Creek.

“Sometimes Trump tries to find new ways to get to a new low,” Bloomberg said. “Unfortunately, he’s successful. Trump holds these rallies and says all these crazy things because he wants you to forget he’s done anything as president.”

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and eighth richest person in the country, knows the importance of Michigan in the 2020 election and made his pitch to voters face-to-face.

“I think the best days of America are yet to come,” Bloomberg said. “Thank you for having me.”

The office in Detroit’s Eastern Market will be Bloomberg’s Michigan state headquarters. He plans to open eight field offices.

Nearly 5 million Michigan votes were tallied in 2016, resulting in President Trump beating former U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton by less than 11,000 votes.

The swing state has 16 Electoral College votes on the line.