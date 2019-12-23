Michigan men killed when driver heading wrong way on I-75 causes head-on crash, police say

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. – Two Michigan men were killed Sunday when one of them drove south in the northbound lanes of I-75 and crashed head-on into the other one in Otsego County, police said.

The crash happened at 4:11 p.m. Sunday on southbound I-75 near the Gaylord exit, according to authorities.

Deputies said Roger Phelps, 77, of Lake City, was heading north in the southbound lanes of I-75 when he crashed into a vehicle heading south.

The second vehicle was driven by Lawrence Johnson, 63 of Holt, officials said.

Officials tried to treat the men, but they were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Nobody else was inside the vehicles, according to authorities.