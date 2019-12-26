3 people hurt in 2 separate shootings on Christmas Day in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – Two women and another person were shot during two separate shootings on Christmas Day in Detroit, police said.

Terry Street shooting

The first shooting happened at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 14800 block of Terry Street on the city’s west side, according to authorities.

A white, older-model SUV pulled up to the location and fired shots into a home, police said. There were six people inside the home, officials said.

Two women, ages 30 and 53, were struck by gunfire, according to police.

The 30-year-old woman was shot once and was taken by medical officials to a nearby hospital in temporary serious condition, officials said.

The 53-year-old woman was shot twice and was taken by medical officials to a nearby hospital in serious condition, according to authorities.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Wilshire Drive shooting

A second shooting took place around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 12300 block of Wilshire Drive on the city’s east side, police said.

A 33-year-old victim got into an argument with another person, and that person pulled out a gun, officials said.

A single shot was fired, and the victim was struck in the ankle, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable, officials said.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.