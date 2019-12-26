A look back at Kelly Stafford’s fight after brain tumor diagnosis this year

DETROIT – Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, discovered she had a brain tumor earlier this year.

That discovery led to a 12-hour surgery and a fight to return to her normal life.

Back in the spring, Kelly Stafford shared on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a slow-growing tumor on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford with a picture of Kelly's brain showing a tumor that was removed. (WDIV)

Kelly Stafford’s symptoms started in January.

She said she would feel dizzy and lightheaded. She visited a local emergency room, but that didn’t help.

Matthew Stafford was concerned and reached out to the Lions team doctor, who recommended an MRI. That MRI revealed the tumor.

Kelly Stafford had the tumor removed during a surgery that had the potential to cause hearing loss and facial paralysis.

The Staffords decided to return home for the surgery at University of Michigan Hospital with Dr. Byron Gregory Thompson Jr.

