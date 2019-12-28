Bell’s Two Hearted Ale among most checked in beers on Untappd this year

COMSTOCK, Mich. – Only one Michigan-made beer landed on the list of the 10 most checked in beers on Untappd -- Bell’s Two Hearted Ale.

The app Untappd allows users to check in beers, rate the brews, share suggestions with their friends and keep track of their favorites.

According to stats from the app, beer drinkers posted they were drinking Two Hearted 124,577 times this year.

Bell’s Brewery is in Comstock, Mich. Two Hearted has consistently been listed among the most popular beers in the country. This summer, it was named the best beer in the U.S. for the third consecutive year by Zymurgy magazine.

Top 10 most checked in beers in 2019: