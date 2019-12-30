36ºF

Heavy winds, high water levels lead to flooding along Lake St. Clair

Lake levels 30 inches above average

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Many homes along Lake St. Clair are underwater Monday afternoon after a day of strong winds.

The lake levels are about 30 inches above average. That, combined with the winds, has led to flooding that is worse than normal.

John Thielk lives along Anchor Bay in Fair Haven. Thielk and his neighbors built a dike to keep crashing waves in the bay.

“The water is higher than it’s ever been in the 47 years that I’ve lived here,” he said.

A busted section of seawall in the area isn’t helping the situation, and streets and homes are covered with water.

