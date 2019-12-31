America’s Got Talent auditions return to city following Detroit Youth Choir’s run

DETROIT – If you have talent, you could win $1 million and be seen on televisions across the country. America’s Got Talent auditions are coming to Metro Detroit in just a couple of weeks, and like the Detroit Youth Choir, you could be next to represent Detroit on a national stage.

Fresh off the heels of the Detroit Youth Choir’s second place finish on America’s Got Talent, Detroit has another shot at taking home the top prize.

“The likelihood that the winner will be from Detroit or the state of Michigan next season is high,” show producer Adam Davis said.

Davis is one of the producers you’ll have to impress during the show’s Jan. 21 auditions at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. He stopped by the Local 4 newsroom to describe exactly what they’re looking for.

“When I’m in an audition room looking for talent, I am honestly just looking for something that is going to captivate me right from the start -- something that even shocks me," Davis said.

That includes personality.

“You can have all the talent in the world, but if you don’t have a personality right in front of us -- you know, maybe it’s not going to elevate your talent to where it could be,” Davis said.

The Detroit Youth Choir, under the direction of Anthony White, had the personality and talent. Davis said he remembers the moment he met them during their audition.

“They were singing, and it was Macklemore’s ‘Can’t Hold Us Down,’ and just the pure innocent joy that the youthful vibrance of this group -- that just was like radiating happiness," Davis said. “It just lifted the entire venue. It lifted Terry Crews."

Who can forget that golden buzzer moment that kept them on the show?

“That’s why we’re coming back to Detroit for auditions,” Davis said. “It wasn’t on our audition city list initially. But once Detroit stepped up, supported the choir, we were like, ‘You know what? Every time we go to Detroit we find someone who makes the live shows. Let’s go back. Let’s find another big talent.’”

That next big talent could be you.

“If you’re sitting at home and thinking, ‘Should I audition?’ First of all, just do it,” Davis said. “It’s the biggest opportunity that you’ll have on that day to change your life.”

Click here if you’d like to audition.