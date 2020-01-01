Employees inside Sterling Heights AT&T store tied up during robbery

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Employees inside a Sterling Heights AT&T store were tied up during a robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Police said it happened just after 3 p.m. at a store on Van Dyke Avenue between 14 Mile and 15 Mile roads.

Police said two suspects, a man and a woman, tied the employees up in a backroom.

The masked man was armed with a semi-automatic rifle. Police are still trying to figure out what the suspects got away with.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the robbers fled the scene in a white Pontiac Grand Prix.