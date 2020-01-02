Man hits pedestrian with pickup truck in Macomb Township, flees scene

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities in Macomb Township are looking for a man who hit a pedestrian and fled the scene Monday.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, a person was crossing the road in the area of 23 Mile and North Avenue at about 7 p.m. when they were hit by a pickup truck. The victim was treated for injuries after being struck.

The pedestrian was hit by an older model, single cab Dodge Ram. Authorities said the truck is lifted. It is dark-colored and has camouflage paint or dirt all over it. An American flag and yellow “don’t tread on me” flag were flying from the back of the truck bed.

Authorities said the truck should be missing its passenger side mirror and front fender.

The driver is described as a white man with an average build, authorities said. He is about 20-30 years old, is about 6 feet tall and has brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Howell at 586-307-9435.