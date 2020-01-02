Ransomware attack forces Richmond Schools to extend holiday break

RICHMOND, Mich. – A suspected ransomware attack has forced Richmond Schools to cancel classes Thursday and Friday.

According to Richmond Schools website, during the holiday break, several of the school’s servers were attacked by ransomware.

In the statement, the district says that no student or staff information has been compromised although heating, telephones, copiers and classroom technology were all affected.

The district posted on its website the following statement:

Over the holiday break, several district servers were “attacked” by a Ransomware virus. This virus has affected critical operating systems in the district, including but not limited to heating, telephones, copiers, and classroom technology.

District personnel and network server contractors have been working to resolve the problem. No student or staff information has been compromised. However, it is a very time-consuming process and is not expected to be completed by Thursday.

In an effort to give parents as much notice as possible, SCHOOL WILL BE CLOSED on Thursday, January 2nd and Friday, January 3rd for a building problem.