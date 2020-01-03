Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old girl who left on bus 3 weeks ago

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who got on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus Dec. 12, 2019, and never came back.

T’Mattia Douglas was last seen getting on the bus in the 9900 block of Fenkell Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. Her family said they haven’t heard from her since then.

Douglas is in good physical and mental condition.

She has a brown complexion with brown hair that she was wearing in a ponytail. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 145 pounds. Douglas was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with bold black letters across the front, tan school uniform pants, and pink and white gym shoes. She was carrying a pink and black book bag.

Anyone with information about Douglas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-SPEAK-UP.