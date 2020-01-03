Sterling Heights woman last seen at Marshalls in Shelby Township has been missing for a week

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a missing woman who walked out of a Marshalls store in Shelby Township a week ago and hasn’t been seen since.

Ghaida Haddad, 51, of Sterling Heights, was last seen around 2 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Marshalls on hall Road, police said. She is 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and was wearing a beige jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, black jeans and black boots.

She was also caught on camera that day in the area of Valenti Lane, according to authorities. Police are asking residents with surveillance cameras to check their footage.

A community search is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, a family member said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Haddad’s safe return.

Anyone who has seen Haddad or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Shelby Township police at 586-731-2121, extension 3.