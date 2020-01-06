24-year-old Macomb man missing since Dec. 19

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for a 24-year-old man who was last seen in Detroit on Dec. 19.

Joshua Leo was last seen in the area of Whittier and King Richard on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at approximately 3 p.m. He never returned to his home located in the 21000 block of Montmorency South in Macomb Township.

Joshua is described as a 24-year-old white man standing about 5 feet 11 inches and weighing about 230 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, a goatee and a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark winter beanie hat, dark gray long sleeve shirt, black and red plaid coat, blue jeans and brown boots.

Joshua is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Joshua Leo or knows of his whereabouts, please call Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak Up.