Clawson dance studio owner to be sentenced for sexual assault of teen student

CLAWSON, Mich. – A dance studio owner in Clawson who was found guilty of sexually assaulting one of his teenage students over a two-year period is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Christopher Keen, 59, was charged with criminal sexual conduct for the alleged assault of a teen at his Kaleidoscope Studio for Performing Arts in Clawson and at his home in Birmingham. He was found guilty on all counts last year.

Police said the student was between 13 and 16 years old when he was abused in 2013 and 2014.

“I would start my voice lesson and start warming up, and he would make a comment like, ‘Your voice is tense, you seem tense, why don’t you take your clothes off,’" the victim testified in court.

The accuser said Keen initiated sex with him when he was an underage teen, and that went on for two years.

Investigators also were aware of other alleged victims. After the trial in November, a jury found Keen guilty of first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Keen’s sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. He could spend life in prison.