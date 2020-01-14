Michigan House approves plan to allow residents to possess stun guns

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan House approved a plan Tuesday to allow residents to possess stun guns.

Concealed pistol license holders can possess a Taser after the Court of Appeals ruled in 2012 that banning Tasers and stun guns violates the second amendment. Stun guns are still banned.

Stun guns and Tasers are often confused with one another -- a stun gun must make contact with a person to shock them, while a Taser shoots barbs about 15-30 feet.

“Many people are uncomfortable carrying firearms and would prefer to instead carry a stun gun for self-defense,” said Rep. Michele Hoitenga, who introduced the plan. “Stun guns are a good, non-lethal way for people to protect themselves from violence – and there’s absolutely no reason to continue banning them in Michigan.”

If the plan is approved by the Senate, anyone 18 and older would be able to possess a stun gun.