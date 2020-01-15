Attempted kidnapping investigation in Ecorse

ECORSE, Mich. – Ecrose Police is investigating a possible attempted kidnapping that happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said a woman reported that a person in a white Chrysler Town and Country tried to grab her on Southfield Rd. near 5th St.

The vehicle had damage to the rear bumper and tinted windows. The victim managed to get a partial plate number from the vehicle of 16B.

No arrests have been made. Officers are patrolling the area searching for the vehicle.